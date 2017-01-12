First round of weather is fog, then thunderstorms arrive in North Texas
First, a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for much of North Texas as visibility is below a quarter mile in some areas. Officials at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth are advising motorist to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the other drivers.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
