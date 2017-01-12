First round of weather is fog, then t...

First round of weather is fog, then thunderstorms arrive in North Texas

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

First, a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for much of North Texas as visibility is below a quarter mile in some areas. Officials at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth are advising motorist to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the other drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr New Resident 1,031
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Sat Mosaic pollutes 24
Pig martin 10 day vacay Jan 13 Hold My Beer 2
Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste... Jan 12 CoachJeffTFW 1
Secchi whitaker dvorak Jan 10 question 2
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC