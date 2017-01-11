Firefighter in Haltom City overcome by unknown chemical gas
Authorities are investigating what might have caused a firefighter to be overcome while fighting a fire at a Haltom City food processing plant and taken to a local hospital. The fire occurred about 7 p.m. Tuesday at State Fair Food in the 3900 block of Meacham Boulevard .
