Family Attorneys Release Bodycam Foot...

Family Attorneys Release Bodycam Footage From Controversial Fort Worth Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

The bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer's controversial arrest of a black woman who called 911 last month has been released by the woman's legal team. On Dec. 21, Jacqueline Craig and two of her daughters were arrested by Fort Worth Police Officer William Martin after Craig called police to complain about a neighbor who had allegedly choked her son, according to her attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
News Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08) Sat down with the rooms 29
Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14) Sat wntonoy 6
Homicide? Quick Sak Fri Zearl 3
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Jan 27 tobygrace 85
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Jan 27 Wesley Shaw 8
g.e. ft worth. Jan 26 GEerie 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,934 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC