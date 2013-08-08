Family Attorneys Release Bodycam Footage From Controversial Fort Worth Arrest
The bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer's controversial arrest of a black woman who called 911 last month has been released by the woman's legal team. On Dec. 21, Jacqueline Craig and two of her daughters were arrested by Fort Worth Police Officer William Martin after Craig called police to complain about a neighbor who had allegedly choked her son, according to her attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Sat
|down with the rooms
|29
|Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14)
|Sat
|wntonoy
|6
|Homicide? Quick Sak
|Fri
|Zearl
|3
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Jan 27
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Jan 26
|GEerie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC