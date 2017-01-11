Energy's Drunken-Sailor Legacy Hangs Over Plans for Debt Rescues

Debt-laden energy companies that still don't have a financial escape plan in place are running out of time and willing lenders even after oil doubled from its February lows. Crude prices topping $50 a barrel helped to ease pressure on distressed energy companies, allowing at least 27 issuers to sell $16 billion of junk-rated bonds in last year's final quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.