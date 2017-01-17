Economic development slowed in Fort Worth as result of election

Uncertainty leading up to the November presidential election played a role in a decline in the number of companies looking to relocate to Fort Worth in 2016, a chamber of commerce official said Thursday. But the election of Donald Trump has caused even more uncertainty, Brandom Gengelbach, executive vice president of economic development at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, told a group of real estate professionals and local officials.

