Economic development slowed in Fort Worth as result of election
Uncertainty leading up to the November presidential election played a role in a decline in the number of companies looking to relocate to Fort Worth in 2016, a chamber of commerce official said Thursday. But the election of Donald Trump has caused even more uncertainty, Brandom Gengelbach, executive vice president of economic development at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, told a group of real estate professionals and local officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|9 hr
|Donny Trump
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC