Dogs rescued from Fort Worth shelter shot to death in Arkansas

Fort Worth area rescue groups and officials said Thursday they are devastated after learning dogs pulled from the city animal shelter were shot to death last month at the home of an Arkansas couple who said they were rescuing the animals. Eight dogs with identification chip numbers from Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control were found dead in Horatio, Ark., after residents complained of multiple dogs loose in the neighborhood.

