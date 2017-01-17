There are on the WFAA-TV Dallas story from 11 hrs ago, titled Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 anti-Trump protesters arrested in Dallas. In it, WFAA-TV Dallas reports that:

At least two anti-Trump protesters were arrested Friday night at one of several rallies that took place across the Dallas area following the inauguration. A group of officers left the anti-Trump rally held by LULAC, NAACP and SCLC members at Dallas City Hall after they received a call that protesters were in the streets on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.