Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 anti-Trump protesters arrested in Dallas

At least two anti-Trump protesters were arrested Friday night at one of several rallies that took place across the Dallas area following the inauguration. A group of officers left the anti-Trump rally held by LULAC, NAACP and SCLC members at Dallas City Hall after they received a call that protesters were in the streets on West Jefferson Boulevard.
#1 6 hrs ago
LULAC, NAACP and SCLC three organizations that are turning the USA into a third world cesspool!
