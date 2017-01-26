CVS planning a $1 million remodel of Ojos Locos space in downtown Fort Worth
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina opened in downtown Fort Worth in January 2011, right before the Super Bowl came to Arlington Servers from Ojos Locos watch the 16 de Septiembre Mexican Independence Day Parade pass in downtown Fort Worth in 2016. A CVS pharmacy appears headed for a prime downtown spot at the the northeast corner of Fifth and Houston streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|28 min
|myphartsshow
|1,072
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Fri
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Fri
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Thu
|GEerie
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Analyst
|283
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Thu
|Analyst
|4
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 24
|huey goins
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC