Cowtown Angels score big with $465 million sale of Encore Vision
Novartis has revealed how much it paid to buy Encore Vision, a Fort Worth startup that has developed an eyedrop to treat presbyopia - and it's an eye-opener. In an SEC filing Wednesday, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant that owns Alcon put the preliminary fair value of the transaction announced last month at $465 million.
