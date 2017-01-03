Cowboy Up in Fort Worth

Two-step over to the country's 16th-largest city to discover a destination that has evolved far beyond its dusty rough-and-tumble past, now offering up an eclectic blend of experiences just 200 miles from Austin. There's no better place to step back into the city's past than the Stockyards National Historic District , a colorful swirl of vintage shops, restaurants and museums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.