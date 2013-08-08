Continue reading North Fort Worth data center sells for $50 million
QTS Realty Trust paid about $50 million for Health Care Services Corp data center on Park Vista Boulevard in the AllianceTexas development. "We are excited about our ability to quickly expand and meet the growing needs of current and new customers in another state-of-the-art facility," QTS CEO Chad Williams said in a statement.
