Continue reading Man, 29, dies after being shot in the chest at Fort Worth apartment complex
Officers responded to a shooting call from the Pilgrim Valley Apartments, 1701 East Robert St., east of South Riverside Drive and south of East Maddox Avenue, Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said. The victim, later identified as Chris-Dion Russell, was transported to a hospital, where he died from his gunshot wound at 12:07 a.m. Thursday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|9 hr
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Thu
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Jan 7
|Azle_Resident
|3
