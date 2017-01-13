Continue reading Man, 29, dies after being shot in the chest at Fort Worth apartment complex

Continue reading Man, 29, dies after ...

Officers responded to a shooting call from the Pilgrim Valley Apartments, 1701 East Robert St., east of South Riverside Drive and south of East Maddox Avenue, Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said. The victim, later identified as Chris-Dion Russell, was transported to a hospital, where he died from his gunshot wound at 12:07 a.m. Thursday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

