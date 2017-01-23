Complaint filed against Tarrant County district attorney in officer-involved shooting
Fort Worth Police have released dash-cam video from July 28, 2016, showing the shooting that left David Brandon Collie, 33, paralyzed from the waist down. David Collie, 33, right, is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a Fort Worth police officer in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 min
|BTW
|1,063
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|12 hr
|bulldog
|3
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|huey goins
|10
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Dee
|282
|Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a...
|Jan 21
|25or6to4
|1
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan 19
|Donny Trump
|4
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC