Citizens will have chance to voice opinions during council meeting
No votes are scheduled for Monday's meeting of the Texas-side City Council, but citizens will have a chance to voice their opinions during three public hearings. The first concerns a proposal to temporarily designate a portion of West Third Street, from Oak Street to Main Street, as Scott Joplin Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Dee
|282
|Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan 19
|Donny Trump
|4
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC