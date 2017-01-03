Chef scramble: New year, new faces in Tarrant-area restaurants
Here is a look at local chefs who've been on the move, ready to start a new year in a new kitchen. In preparation for the upcoming retirement of tenured chef Shelby Schafer, the Kimbell Art Museum has hired Peter Kreidler as manager of food services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|23 hr
|Azle_Resident
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol...
|Sat
|Frequent flyer
|3
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Fri
|texzen
|1
|Gentlemen Club
|Fri
|Old Friend
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC