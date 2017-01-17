Candidates can begin filing for Fort Worth school board races
Five seats are up for election. The four-year posts, which represent single-member districts, are: District 1, which is held by Jacinto Ramos ; District 4, held by T.A. Sims ; District 7, held by Norman Robbins; District 8, held by Matthew Avila; and District 9, held by Ashley Paz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|5 hr
|Dea Tea
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC