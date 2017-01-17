Can Texas Republicans hold America's reddest large urban county?
Home to Fort Worth, Tarrant County continues to buck a national trend of big-city counties turning blue. There's no simple answer as to what makes it different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Fartune Shmellng
|1,046
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC