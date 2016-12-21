Born on this day - Roger Miller - January 2, 1936 in Fort Worth,...
Born on this day - Roger Miller - January 2, 1936 in Fort Worth, Texas. He died young at 56. He created a lot of stuff while alive including writing many novelty songs, and many famous collaborations with guys like Jim Reeves, Ray Price and Willie Nelson.
