Bill Waybourn sworn in as first new Tarrant County sheriff in 16 years
New Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn speaks with his wife, Laura, by his side after being sworn in Sunday at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. Charles Waybourn is introduced by his brother, Sheriff Bill Waybourn, during the ceremony swearing in Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Jan. 1. Taya Kyle, widow of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, speaks during a ceremony swearing in Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Jan. 1, 2017, at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth.
