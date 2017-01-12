Bakery expanding, opening two Black Rooster Cafes in Fort Worth
The artisan Black Rooster Bakery will add a west Fort Worth cafe and expand its current location in plans announced Friday by owner Immy Khan. A new Black Rooster Cafe will open back-to-back with his current sandwich shop, The Lunch Box, 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. Then the current Rooster, 2430 Forest Park Blvd., will be remodeled into a cafe with more seating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|18 hr
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Thu
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Jan 7
|Azle_Resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC