Bakery expanding, opening two Black Rooster Cafes in Fort Worth

The artisan Black Rooster Bakery will add a west Fort Worth cafe and expand its current location in plans announced Friday by owner Immy Khan. A new Black Rooster Cafe will open back-to-back with his current sandwich shop, The Lunch Box, 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. Then the current Rooster, 2430 Forest Park Blvd., will be remodeled into a cafe with more seating.

