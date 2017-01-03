ATV accident claims life of girl near Nocona
DPS said at 12:45 Saturday afternoon, three teenage girls were riding an ATV about 1 mile west of Nocona on Highway 82 when it was struck by a pick-up truck driven by Charles Beakley of Collinsville, Texas. A 14-year old girl from Rowlett, Texas was pronounced dead, and the other two were airlifted to Cook's Hospital in Ft.
