Attention mountain cedar sufferers: A cold snap is coming to the rescue

This year, the so-called Christmas allergy appeared right on schedule. After some sporadic pollen counts in mid-December, mountain cedar began showing up in force the day after Christmas and has been making allergy sufferers miserable.

