At Fort Wortha s MLK parade, a I feel more love this year. And peace.a

Patricia Bell carries a portrait of King on Monday at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a battle of the bands in Sundance Square. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Posse, including newly elected Sheriff Bill Waybourn , rides at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square, Monday, January 16, 2017.

