Animal cruelty charge against longtime Fort Worth vet dismissed
An animal cruelty charge was dismissed in November against a Fort Worth veterinarian accused of keeping dogs alive after telling their owners he would euthanize the pets, WFAA reported Wednesday. The charge was dismissed Nov. 29 at "prosecutorial discretion," according to court records.
