American mimics United with fare barring use of overhead bin
American Airlines followed United Continental in announcing no-frills tickets that limit carry-on bags to those that fit under a seat, bolstering efforts to compete with fast-growing fare discounters. The new basic-economy tickets will go on sale Feb. 10 in select domestic markets, and the first flights will begin soon after, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said in a statement Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Wed
|Dea Tea
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC