American Airlines uniform maker says garments are a oesafea

American Airlines uniform maker says garments are safe
American Airlines' uniform manufacturer said the garments they produce for the Fort Worth-based carrier are "safe" despite claims by flight attendants who say they cause allergic reactions. In a letter sent to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants on Monday, Twin Hill said the new American Airlines uniforms that debuted in September have been tested for chemicals and are within acceptable standards for the clothing industry.
