American Airlines uniform maker says ...

American Airlines uniform maker says garments are a oesafea

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

American Airlines' uniform manufacturer said the garments they produce for the Fort Worth-based carrier are "safe" despite claims by flight attendants who say they cause allergic reactions. In a letter sent to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants on Monday, Twin Hill said the new American Airlines uniforms that debuted in September have been tested for chemicals and are within acceptable standards for the clothing industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10) 16 hr Micha Johnson hero 52
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant 16 hr Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... 16 hr Micha Johnson hero 2
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Jan 7 Azle_Resident 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
News Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol... Jan 7 Frequent flyer 3
Gentlemen Club Jan 6 Old Friend 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC