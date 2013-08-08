American Airlines, Qantas remove codeshare on DFW-Sydney route
On Tuesday, American said it will remove its code from Qantas' flights between Sydney and Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles and New York starting on September 30. Qantas plans to remove its code share from American's nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Sydney. The Fort Worth-based carrier said it will also change its frequent-flier miles policy with Qantas so AAdvantage members will earn fewer miles on those flights.
