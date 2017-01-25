American Airlines eliminating in-seat...

American Airlines eliminating in-seat screens on new jets

9 hrs ago

American Airlines says it dropping seat-back screens from its in-flight entertainment on its 100 new Boeing 737 Max jets because most passengers carry their own screens. In a statement Tuesday, American Airlines said 90% of its passengers bring their own devices aboard.

