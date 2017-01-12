Air Force picks Fort Worth reserve base for F-35 squadron
Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 fighter jet. The Air Force Thursday picked the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth as its first choice to get the fighter.
