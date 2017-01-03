Affidavit: Boyfriend said he fatally shot Fort Worth businesswoman in her bedroom
The boyfriend of a slain Fort Worth businesswoman told detectives he shot her twice during an argument in her bedroom last week, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Wednesday. Joshua Henry, 29, was arrested Monday in the killing of Nicole "Nikki" Blahitka, 49, who was found dead in her bedroom Friday at her home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive, an affluent area in southwest Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|Dec 30
|Sendy
|2
|Trains are coming
|Dec 29
|Bldg 6
|10
|Child molestor
|Dec 27
|bitch
|1
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC