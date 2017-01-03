Affidavit: Boyfriend said he fatally shot Fort Worth businesswoman in her bedroom

The boyfriend of a slain Fort Worth businesswoman told detectives he shot her twice during an argument in her bedroom last week, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Wednesday. Joshua Henry, 29, was arrested Monday in the killing of Nicole "Nikki" Blahitka, 49, who was found dead in her bedroom Friday at her home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive, an affluent area in southwest Fort Worth.

