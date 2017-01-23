Actor livestreams his suicide after s...

Actor livestreams his suicide after sex assault arrest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

On Thursday, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Santa Clarita; he was released on $100,000 bail Friday Bowdy had moved from Fort Worth to Hollywood recently to pursue a career in acting while earning a living as an exotic dancer Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, went on Facebook at around 5.30am and announced to his followers that he was going to end his life. A family member from out of state saw Bowdy's livestream and called the Los Angeles Police asking to perform a welfare check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
Pig martin 10 day vacay 21 hr bulldog 3
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) 22 hr huey goins 10
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Sun Dee 282
News Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a... Jan 21 25or6to4 1
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan 19 Donny Trump 4
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC