Actor livestreams his suicide after sex assault arrest

On Thursday, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Santa Clarita; he was released on $100,000 bail Friday Bowdy had moved from Fort Worth to Hollywood recently to pursue a career in acting while earning a living as an exotic dancer Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, went on Facebook at around 5.30am and announced to his followers that he was going to end his life. A family member from out of state saw Bowdy's livestream and called the Los Angeles Police asking to perform a welfare check.

