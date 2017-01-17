a Sister Marcha planned in Fort Worth...

a Sister Marcha planned in Fort Worth for day after Donald Trumpa s inauguration

6 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

As plans ramp up for Saturday's Women's March on Washington - when, on the day after Donald Trump becomes the country's 45th president, women plan to march to promote women's rights - sister marches have sprung up in other states, including Texas. "We want the current president-elect to know that we are watching him and them, the whole administration," said Leah Price Suasnovar, a Fort Worth woman who helped organize the local march.

Fort Worth, TX

