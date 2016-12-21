a Metroplexa s playgrounda needs fund...

a Metroplexa s playgrounda needs funding from legislators to open

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The almost 5,000-acre playground is still at least four years away from opening, and while its official name is Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, some locals call it the "Mule Lip State Park." With funding expected to be tight in the upcoming legislation, there remains uncertainty if the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be able to get the funding for the roads, cabins and campsites to build-out the park that sits 80 miles west of Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 15 hr observer 281
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Sat Wang 22
Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas Fri Sendy 2
Trains are coming Dec 29 Bldg 6 10
Child molestor Dec 27 bitch 1
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Dec 25 People Power 1
Teach the brat some manners don't litter Dec 24 Terry 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC