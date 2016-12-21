a Metroplexa s playgrounda needs funding from legislators to open
The almost 5,000-acre playground is still at least four years away from opening, and while its official name is Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, some locals call it the "Mule Lip State Park." With funding expected to be tight in the upcoming legislation, there remains uncertainty if the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be able to get the funding for the roads, cabins and campsites to build-out the park that sits 80 miles west of Fort Worth.
