A goat named Peanut lives up to young ownera s hopes

Koda Joy Davis, 12, of Sonora, gets a congratulatory handshake from judge Andy Laughlin after her goat Peanut was awarded grand champion Sunday in the Junior Wether Goat Show at the Fort Worth Stock Show. Exhibitors hear comments from judge Andy Laughlin during Sunday's Junior Wether Goat Show at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.