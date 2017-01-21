21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week, January 17-23

If you'd enjoy a story about a little orphan girl who is adopted in a totally not creepy fashion by a rich bald dude called "Daddy," then you'll be happy to know that the musical Annie is coming to Bass Hall in Fort Worth this week. Ah, is there anything more adorable than a curly little carrot-topped girl belting out "Tomorrow," the iconic anthem from the hit 1977 Broadway musical Annie ? Kittens, maybe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.