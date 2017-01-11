2 Tarrant County schools on lockdown ...

2 Tarrant County schools on lockdown over report of possible gunman nearby

8 hrs ago

Kennedale police Chief Tommy Williams told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Fellowship Academy and Kennedale Junior High School were on lockdown. Williams said Arlington police were in a foot chase with the possible gunman in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

