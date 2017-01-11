2 Tarrant County schools on lockdown over report of possible gunman nearby
Kennedale police Chief Tommy Williams told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Fellowship Academy and Kennedale Junior High School were on lockdown. Williams said Arlington police were in a foot chase with the possible gunman in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|2 hr
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Tue
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Tue
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|52
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC