2 Abilene college football players arrested in Fort Worth slaying
Two football players at an Abilene private university have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Fort Worth. Chris Dion La Shad Russell was gunned down about 11:20 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Valley at Cobb Park Apartments in the 1700 block of East Roberts Street, according to police records.
