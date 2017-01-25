2 Abilene college football players ar...

2 Abilene college football players arrested in Fort Worth slaying

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two football players at an Abilene private university have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Fort Worth. Chris Dion La Shad Russell was gunned down about 11:20 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Valley at Cobb Park Apartments in the 1700 block of East Roberts Street, according to police records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 min kinkypuss 1,065
Pig martin 10 day vacay Tue bulldog 3
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Tue huey goins 10
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jan 22 Dee 282
News Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a... Jan 21 25or6to4 1
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan 19 Donny Trump 4
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC