Williams Trew | Fort Worth
Located on approximately one acre in Westover Hills is the beautiful French-style chateau at 2016 Deepdale Drive. The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, has a circular drive, and Renaissance gardens overlooking lush tree-shaded grounds and Indian Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Sat
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|Fri
|Sendy
|2
|Trains are coming
|Thu
|Bldg 6
|10
|Child molestor
|Dec 27
|bitch
|1
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC