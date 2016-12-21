Where to rock out to ring in the new year in North Texas
The year 2016 draws to a close Saturday, but not before a handful of sonic shindigs at venues large and small across North Texas. For those who want a little music to carry them into 2017, there are a wealth of options A two-night dose of top-shelf EDM , this bass-heavy bacchanal again returns to Dallas, with plenty of A-list talent on tap: Zedd, Deadmau5, RL Grime and Nero are just a few of the DJs scheduled to descend upon North Texas.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child molestor
|Tue
|bitch
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Tue
|Wesly Shaw
|21
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Dec 22
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
