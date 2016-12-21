Video appears to show police shooting man who was walking away
A police dashcam video released five months after a Texas officer shot a black man appears to show the man walking away as the officer fired, and the man's lawyer says he was not a threat. David Collie was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed, lawyer Nate Washington said Wednesday.
Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
