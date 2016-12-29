UK police subdue a man who charges at them with a knife
Mom reports assault on her son to Ft Worth cop, who wrestles her to the ground, then arrests her and her daughter On Dec 21, Jacqueline Craig called the Fort Worth, TX police to report that her neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son; the cop who arrived was belligerent and dismissive, blamed her son for littering and her for not parenting him adequately, and then, when she became upset at his refusal to take her report, he [] After years of guesswork - in which civil society groups and government stats bodies produced radically divergent estimates of killings by police in America - the Bureau of Justice Statistics has finally released a report that validates the civil society groups, admitting that killings by police in America are 1,100-1,400/year, more than double the official [] Muckrock has been sending Freedom of Information requests to state police forces to find out how they're ... (more)
