Two women foil Fort Worth robber; one screamed, the other bit him

A man suspected of trying to rob two women during two separate incidents was in jail on Friday facing an aggravated robbery charge and a $15,000 bond. Justin Ray Graves, 22, was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday by patrol officers responding to a robbery call on Clearfork Main Street near Hulen Street , according to a police report.

