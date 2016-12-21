Tuba players toot their horns at annual Tuba Christmas concert
Thirteen-year-old Alek Mankowski of Granbury, right, and John Morgan of Granbury peform in the Tuba Christmas concert Thursday. The weather warmed up just in time for about 200 tuba and euphonium players who made music at Tuba Christmas 2016 on Thursday on the TCU campus.
