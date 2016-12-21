These cookies are extra sweet for nee...

These cookies are extra sweet for needy kids in Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

It was a toffee cookie that came out on top in this year's Very Merry Cookie Challenge holiday bakeoff. But a few dozen needy families will get a sweet surprise as a result, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... 14 hr Wesly Shaw 21
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Sun People Power 1
Teach the brat some manners don't litter Dec 24 Terry 1
Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus... Dec 23 Trump 2Face 1
How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now? Dec 22 Fort Worth Dummies 1
New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City Dec 18 CoachJeffTFW 1
Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13) Dec 17 NeverForget 14
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC