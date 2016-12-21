Police: Investigation stalls in case of slain mom, baby, as husband lawyers up

Police vehicles at the scene of the north Fort Worth home where Shanna Vandewege and her 3-month-old son, Diederik, were found dead Thursday night. The investigation into the slayings of a woman and her 3-month-old son has stalled after the woman's husband told detectives he needed to consult his attorney before having further contact with investigators, police said Tuesday.

