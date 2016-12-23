Police chief says Fort Worth officer'...

Police chief says Fort Worth officer's treatment of mother, 2 daughters was rude but not racist

Fort Worth officials said Friday at a news conference that the behavior of an officer who was captured on video wrestling a black woman to the ground before detaining her and her two daughters was shocking, rude and unacceptable - but not representative of the department. "I was disappointed with the video," police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said.

