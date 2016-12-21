Parker Products holds groundbreaking for new Fort Worth plant
Parker Products, a provider of inclusions and other specialty ingredients for the baking, dairy, beverage, confectionery, and RTE and snack industries, is breaking ground on a new 90,000-square-foot facility. The food ingredient and flavor systems company has been located in Fort Worth, Texas, since it was founded in 1926, and its new facility will remain in the city at 3001 Strawn Drive.
