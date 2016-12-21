Novartis buying Fort Worth eye-care startup Encore Vision

Novartis, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant that owns Alcon, is buying Encore Vision, a Fort Worth startup that has developed a drug to treat presbyopia. In a press release, Novartis said Tuesday the acquisition would add a "first-in-class" treatment to its opthalmology pipeline, "providing a potentially disruptive innovation to patients in a new therapeutic area of high unmet need and high prevalence."

