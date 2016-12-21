Newsmaker: Oatmeal the blind steer has found greener pastures
What started as a heartwarming story about a girl raising a blind steer to be shown at the Fort Worth Stock Show mushroomed into a pro-vegan, animal rights social media campaign that would keep the steer off the dinner table. Before being led to greener pastures, Oatmeal - one of the Star-Telegram's top newsmakers in 2016 - spent a month at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in College Station, where he was thoroughly examined and found to have congenital defects in both eyes and limited vision.
