New year, old name: Thirteen Pies switches back to Fireside
When Fireside opened in 2010, one of its most popular pizzas was the Straight Pie with mozzarella, basil and pecorino. Thirteen Pies is always popular in fall for its Hatch green chile pizzas, this one with steak, pesto, roasted corn and feta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child molestor
|Tue
|bitch
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 27
|Wesly Shaw
|21
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Dec 22
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC